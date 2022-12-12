Raise a pint to Brainerd Brewing Co., which once stood on Boom Lake

BRAINERD — ‘Tis the season to gather with friends, family and loved ones, and chances are beverages like beer will be enjoyed during the holiday festivities.

Craft breweries like Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter and Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa might seem like relatively new business ventures in the area, having popped up in the last decade. But in Brainerd’s past, a local brewery operated on Boom Lake beginning in 1880. The Brainerd Brewing Co., as it became known, brewed beer from Minnesota malt at the site as late as 1914.

Remnants of the early Brainerd business can still be seen today. The Brainerd History Group excavated bricks at the brewery site in 2009. The site is located along the lake’s east shore along the paved recreational path that encircles the body of water south of Kiwanis Park.

“All this was done by locals, over a century later with their bare hands, as a community project, and it got results,” said Carl Faust, a local historian. “A picnic table (was) placed on the old 1880s slab that was unearthed.”

A picnic table and an informational kiosk are located near Boom Lake where the Brainerd Brewing Co. was once located. Contributed / Carl Faust

An informational kiosk notes the location’s significance as a Brainerd historic site and states the brewing company’s buildings were torn down in 1924 by the Brainerd Water and Light Board.

“So much of our early past has been lost as to physical reminders. But here, one can go sit right in the same spot that brewed beer all those years ago,” Faust said. “ … This might prompt folks to go see the site, get out and about and see things that are off the beaten track.”

The brewery was started in 1880 by Peter Ort on land southeast of West College Drive and East River Road. Ort was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1849 and relocated to Brainerd in 1870. The former carpenter was a clerk in the Headquarters Hotel in Brainerd until 1880.

Ort’s small brewery burned down in 1886. The building was worth about $22,000, and there was $2,000 worth of beer stored in the building, according to the Brainerd Tribune, but there was $5,200 insurance on the building.

George Donant bought Ort’s brewery and reopened it, but Fred Hoffman, a city councilman and member of the board of education, purchased the brewery from Donan by 1897 and went into the beer-making business with Edward Boppel, brewer for the Little Falls Brewery. The brewery then became known as Brainerd Brewing Co.

“Mr. Hoffman is not only a man of good business ability but has had five years experience in the brewing business at Red Wing before coming to this city. Mr. Boppel, who will have charge of the brewing, is a first-class brewer, and the outlook is certainly good for the new firm’s success,” according to the April 16, 1897, edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.

The two businessmen were counting on the large number of men employed in the railroad shops and the sawmill in Brainerd, bringing with them cash to circulate, according to the publication.

“It grew to larger proportion as more lumbermen, more loggers, more lumberjacks and more river drivers came to town to ‘hoist a few,’ in the parlance of that day,” according to Carl Zapffe, author of “Brainerd 1871-1946,” which was published by Colwell Press Inc. of Minneapolis.

“We will furnish you with the very best goods that money and skilled labor can produce,” according to a Brainerd Brewing Co. advertisement in the 1903 city directory for the brewery located at the south end of Fourth Street.

Dr. Werner Hemstead purchases the interests of Hoffman in the Brainerd Brewery Co. in 1906 for a reported $20,000. But a mere eight years later, Prohibition put the company out of business and its physical assets disappeared almost entirely from Boom Lake’s shore.

“Saloons were raided. In some cities, beer and liquor were dumped into the gutters in the smashing-up campaign which the federal agents had to pursue to enforce the edict,” Zapffe wrote.

In 2009, the Brainerd History Group uncovered part of the brewery’s foundation after the building was razed in 1924, according to a placard at the Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum and Library in Brainerd.

A historic site marker informs people of the Brainerd Brewing Co.'s location and former existence along Boom Lake. Contributed / Carl Faust

“A 1914 car barn slab was discovered, likely used by the man who resided in the brewery after Prohibition. A 1914 date was scratched into the wet cement,” said Faust, who is a group member. “ … There is a geocache site there … and the coordinates are found using clues on the historic marker.”

