STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Raking the roof

Mild temperatures had people looking at helping reduce ice dams by raking snow from rooftops.

Man raking snow off his roof.
Mike Bloch rakes snow off his roof on Pine Street in Brainerd earlier this month. Mild temperatures with a January thaw Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, and Monday created opportunities to melt ice dams on area roofs.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
January 17, 2023 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

With daytime highs above freezing, roof rakes were out in the area as people attempted to make it easier for ice dams to melt.

Mild temperatures brought in a January thaw and rare sunshine helped over the past weekend. The National Weather Service forecast a 40% chance of snow Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the end of the week with partly sunny skies returning Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

Related Topics: PEOPLEVISUAL STORYTELLINGWEATHER
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 18, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Forestview families notified of student death
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
January 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Badge
Local
Authorities ID seriously injured snowmobile race crash victim
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 18, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
OboeBass! 1
Arts and Entertainment
CLC Performing Arts Center presents OboeBass!
OboeBass! will give a free performance Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. The internationally-known, multi-faceted instrumental duo from Apple Valley is on tour.
January 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee