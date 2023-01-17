Raking the roof

With daytime highs above freezing, roof rakes were out in the area as people attempted to make it easier for ice dams to melt.

Mild temperatures brought in a January thaw and rare sunshine helped over the past weekend. The National Weather Service forecast a 40% chance of snow Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the end of the week with partly sunny skies returning Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.