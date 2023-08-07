Randall man dies from injuries in propane tank explosion

RANDALL — A 65-year-old Randall man died after his tractor hit an underground propane tank valve, which sparked and caused an explosion.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible explosion at 11:47 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at a residence on Lakewood Drive, about 3 miles north of Randall in Cushing Township.

Joseph Then was badly burned in the explosion and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire & Rescue, Scandia Valley Fire Department, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.