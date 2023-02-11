Rash of snowmobile crashes prompts safety reminders from area law enforcement

BRAINERD — Keeping people safe while they enjoy Minnesota winter recreation has become a focus of concern for area law enforcement after multiple snowmobile crashes recently resulted in serious injuries or fatalities.

“We haven't had a fatal since 2019 — we have had two already this year,” said Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

With five crashes and two deaths in the region in less than a week, Welk and Sgt. Brad Thesing with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office recreation division noted a common theme in most snowmobile crashes is speed.

“People just don't always realize how fast they're going once they start riding some of these newer snowmobiles,” Thesing said. “They ride really smooth and they're comfortable to operate, making that speed deceiving. They're going a lot faster than they may think they are. On those old snowmobiles, if you got them all wound up, you definitely knew you were going however fast they could go.”

On Feb. 3, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash where a 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries after he went around a corner and struck a tree head-on.

On Feb. 4, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to two snowmobile crashes resulting in the death of a 65-year-old Staples man and serious injuries to a 15-year-old Coon Rapids boy.

A second fatality happened Feb. 7 west of Pequot Lakes in Cass County after a 54-year-old Eden Prairie man was thrown from his snowmobile and collided with a power pole.

A day later, a 51-year-old Chaska man was seriously injured in a Cass County snowmobile crash near Walker, sending him to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Don't overdrive your headlights and don't overestimate your experience. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk

With 10 to 12 serious crashes a year in Cass County, Welk pointed to speed as the main contributing factor to many of the crashes they respond to, but not the only one.

“I would say that speed doesn't help, but in particular, the two (deaths) that we've had this year, (speed) did not appear to be the total cause of the issue,” Welk said. “Just like side-by-sides, snowmobiles are becoming more powerful and more responsive.”

Another factor, Welk said, is driver inexperience. Often people rent or borrow a snowmobile without the proper knowledge or training on just how the machine works.

Thesing agreed with Welk’s concerns of speeding and inexperience driving a snowmobile.

“The biggest problem we see with snowmobiles, as it relates to safety, I would say is speed,” said Thesing, who is assigned to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s recreation division. “Excessive speed for the conditions or the operator's ability. More often than not, that's a significant factor in a lot of snowmobile crashes.”

Thesing said with a lot of the new snowmobiles on the market, the smoothness of the ride makes it difficult to judge how fast you are going. With conditions on the trails constantly changing, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported excessive speed is a major factor in many accidents, especially at night. They recommend keeping nighttime speed under 40 mph.

The biggest problem we see with snowmobiles, as it relates to safety, I would say is speed. Sgt. Brad Thesing, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office recreation division

“Don't overdrive your headlights and don't overestimate your experience,” Welk said as he talked about choosing to ride at night.

Riders should also anticipate what could happen while they are out on a trip. Prepare to be stranded, Thesing said, noting that preparation means riders are not caught off guard and facing a potentially life-threatening situation.

“Even if a person goes out riding and it's really nice weather, still have warm clothing on because snowmobiles are notorious for breaking down and they may be stranded for a period of time until somebody comes to their aid,” Thesing said.

Both said it was rare to see someone riding without a helmet, but wanted to encourage all riders, regardless of experience, to take a snowmobile safety course .

“We want everybody to enjoy their time out there while they're riding on the snowmobiles,” Thesing said.

Along with being courteous to others while riding and keeping to the right, Welk reminded riders to stay on the trails and respect private property owners.

“Make sure you're up to date on your maintenance and you've taken safety classes,” Welk said. “Make sure that you're familiar with the area, try to go riding with someone else and always pay attention to trail conditions.”

Snowmobile safety tips

Watch the weather and check trail conditions before riding: Don't ride in adverse weather conditions. Plan your trip and check the trails you'll be riding prior to departure.

Don't ride in adverse weather conditions. Plan your trip and check the trails you'll be riding prior to departure. Don't drink alcohol and ride: Alcohol is a factor in over 60% of all fatal accidents in Minnesota, as well as many non-deadly snowmobile accidents.

Alcohol is a factor in over 60% of all fatal accidents in Minnesota, as well as many non-deadly snowmobile accidents. Never ride alone: Always ride with a friend on another snowmobile. If one machine becomes disabled, there is another to get help.

Always ride with a friend on another snowmobile. If one machine becomes disabled, there is another to get help. Dress for safety and survival: Always wear a quality Department of Transportation helmet and face mask. Wear layers of clothing to keep warm and dry.

Always wear a quality Department of Transportation helmet and face mask. Wear layers of clothing to keep warm and dry. Slow down: Excessive speed is a major factor in many accidents, especially at night.

Excessive speed is a major factor in many accidents, especially at night. Stay to the right: Almost every trail is a "two-way" trail. So stay to the far right of the trail, especially on hills and corners. Obey all trail signs and cross roadways with extreme caution.

Almost every trail is a "two-way" trail. So stay to the far right of the trail, especially on hills and corners. Obey all trail signs and cross roadways with extreme caution. Stay on the trail or stay home: Trespassing is a major complaint about snowmobilers and can result in trail closure.

Trespassing is a major complaint about snowmobilers and can result in trail closure. Riding on ice - lakes and rivers: It is safest to avoid riding on lakes and rivers. If you must ride on ice, wear a life jacket over your outer clothing.

Source: Minnesota DNR

