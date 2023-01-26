ReadyCare services to expand at Tri-County Health Care
ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
WADENA — Starting Feb. 6, ReadyCare services at Tri-County Health Care will expand. Changes will include new extended hours:
- Monday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Providers treat minor conditions like coughs, sore throats, and rashes in ReadyCare.
Complex issues that require more consultation should be addressed in a primary care appointment. Patients should visit the emergency room for complicated, emergent medical situations, not ReadyCare.
Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system based in Wadena. Tri-County Health Care operates a hospital and medical clinic in Wadena, and serves the counties of Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail through five satellite clinics and two physical therapy clinics in Bertha, Henning, Ottertail, Sebeka and Verndale. Learn more at TCHC.org.