Recovery nonprofit to host fundraising barbecue Saturday

BAXTER — A community barbecue is set for Saturday, June 24, at Lighthouse Beginnings in Baxter to raise funds for the nonprofit and spread the message about its recovery work.

Established in 2020, Lighthouse Beginnings works with those coming out of incarceration or treatment for addiction to reintegrate into their communities. They offer peer support, assistance finding jobs and classes for anger management, parenting and other life skills.

“We just kind of walk alongside of people and just try to help them to reintegrate into society and become better leaders,” said Lighthouse Beginnings Director Jesse Jones during an interview Wednesday, June 21.

He works with local businesses that are willing to give his clients a second chance, helping them to financial independence and promoting employee retention for the workplaces.

And for the past year, Lighthouse Beginnings has also run recovery homes for both men and women getting back on their feet.

The home in Little Falls is a remodeled bed and breakfast and can house 16-17 women, and the Brainerd home can serve about seven to eight men. Some residents pay for their housing themselves, while others receive financial assistance.

“We want to make sure that they understand how to get back into the community, what it looks like to have a job, what it looks like to become a productive member of society, paying your taxes, time management, all those things,” Jones said.

With live-in house managers, Jones said the setups have gone well for the first year, without any major incidents and a low turnover rate.

Saturday’s fundraiser — dubbed A Recovery Connection — will help support residents who might need to cover initial move-in costs before getting a job or help them obtain furniture — like a bed or a dresser — when they transition out of the home into a place of their own.

Attendees can expect a bouncy house, face painting, barbecue and raffle, along with more information about Lighthouse Beginnings and the work they’re doing.

“Just kind of community awareness to let people know we’re here, and we’re in the community, and we just want to support people and help people,” Jones said.

The event is at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 8055 Industrial Park Road, Baxter. It is free to attend, with a suggested donation of $13.

More information on Lighthouse Beginnings may be found at lighthousebeginnings.org , and Jones invites anyone in need to reach out to him at jesse@lighthb.org or 612-865-7118.

