Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Recreational vehicle burns on Highway 371

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Crow Wing Township, north of the welcome center.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 5:08 PM

BRAINERD — Engine problems may have led to a recreational vehicle catching fire Monday, July 3, on Highway 371 south of Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 3:06 p.m. in Crow Wing Township, north of the Brainerd Lakes Welcome Center. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 371 when the operators heard a bang come from the engine compartment.

Holmes said the state patrol was first on scene and found the camper engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour with no reported injuries.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Health Ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Indiana Jones_Dial of Destiny.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Indiana Jones sequel aims (again) to thrill audiences
33m ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Brainerd July 4th Parade
Local
Fourth of July festivities fire up Brainerd
1h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
One Night Stand to play Crosslake Town Square
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd July 4th Parade
Local
Parade captures crowd in Brainerd
19h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crosby-Ironton July 4th Parade
Local
Crosby kicks off Fourth of July celebrations with parade
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Nisswa Freedom Days Parade
Local
Celebrating Freedom at Nisswa Parade
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal