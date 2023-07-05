Recreational vehicle burns on Highway 371

BRAINERD — Engine problems may have led to a recreational vehicle catching fire Monday, July 3, on Highway 371 south of Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 3:06 p.m. in Crow Wing Township, north of the Brainerd Lakes Welcome Center. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 371 when the operators heard a bang come from the engine compartment.

Holmes said the state patrol was first on scene and found the camper engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour with no reported injuries.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Health Ambulance.

