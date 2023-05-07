99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Recycling event set May 18 for government and public entities

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:00 PM

BRAINERD — An equipment recycling for government and public entities collection event for items like old computers, phones, printers and copiers is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the Crow Wing County Solid Waste Office, 15728 State Highway 210, Brainerd.

This event is for government and public entities. Items are requested to be on a trailer, in the trunk or bed of a truck if possible.

Upon arriving at the county landfill site, businesses must stop at the landfill office where the attendant will review the items and provide further direction to the disposal area. It is important to note all loads coming to the county landfill must be covered to ensure the roadways are not littered with debris. Equipment to be disposed will be unloaded and their vehicle will be directed back to the landfill office to be reweighed at the scale. At this time, businesses will be provided with a bill for payment.

The county will utilize Dynamic Recycling for this event. The cost is 40 cents per pound for businesses. Billing for businesses will be accomplished through the landfill office. Credit cards or checks will be accepted. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those businesses that already have a charge account at the landfill. If a business wishes to establish a charge account, contact the landfill office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

Government agencies that are eligible for the state contract rates will be handled differently. They will be billed directly by Dynamic Recycling. Government agencies will also need to stop at the landfill office where they will receive the weight of the material brought in. Dynamic Recycling will verify the equipment and invoice the government agency within two weeks of the drop-off, so no payment is required during the event for state rates.

