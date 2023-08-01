Red Sand Lake Association annual meeting and picnic is Aug. 5

BRAINERD — The Red Sand Lake Association’s annual meeting and picnic is noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at noon followed by the picnic.

Hosts for the meeting are Frank and Gayle Bennet and Don and Sharon Cullen at their homes on 6036 and 6018 Peace Road in Brainerd. Topics of discussion will include lake levels, lake clarity, lake weeds and fish stocking.

All Red Sand lakeshore owners are encouraged to attend, according to Association President Larry M. Kellerman. Guest speakers will be Jacob Frie, DNR area hydrologist, division of ecological and water resources; and Derek Bahr, DNR director of fish and wildlife.

The picnic lunch will include burgers, brats, chips, tableware, and bottled water. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish of their choosing. During the picnic, there will be a drawing for the Lake Association President’s door prize.