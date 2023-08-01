Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Red Sand Lake Association annual meeting and picnic is Aug. 5

Hosts for the meeting are Frank and Gayle Bennet and Don and Sharon Cullen at their homes on 6036 and 6018 Peace Road in Brainerd.

DispatchNewsEvents2.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:27 PM

BRAINERD — The Red Sand Lake Association’s annual meeting and picnic is noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at noon followed by the picnic.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Hosts for the meeting are Frank and Gayle Bennet and Don and Sharon Cullen at their homes on 6036 and 6018 Peace Road in Brainerd. Topics of discussion will include lake levels, lake clarity, lake weeds and fish stocking.

All Red Sand lakeshore owners are encouraged to attend, according to Association President Larry M. Kellerman. Guest speakers will be Jacob Frie, DNR area hydrologist, division of ecological and water resources; and Derek Bahr, DNR director of fish and wildlife.

The picnic lunch will include burgers, brats, chips, tableware, and bottled water. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish of their choosing. During the picnic, there will be a drawing for the Lake Association President’s door prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Honky-Tonk Stardust Cowboys to play in Crosslake
53m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert
2h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd boy injured in biking accident
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Front Street, filled with people eating ribs.
Local
Street Fest celebrates community, summer
1d ago
Bicycle riders at night.
Local
Local cycling club completes the STONE ride from Crosby to North Shore
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3043326+Marijuana---Leaf-Hand.jpg
Local
Education is key as cannabis becomes legal Aug. 1
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier