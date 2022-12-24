Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Region Five announces 2022 annual award winners and annual report

“Region Five Development Commission recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact."

A group of people pose for a photo.
Representing Minnesota Farmers Union for Exceptional Regional Partner of the Year during the Region Five Development Commission awards are (from left): Julie Anderholm, Small Business Development Center; Stu Lourey and Gary Wertish, Minnesota Farmers Union; Dave Endicott, Central Lakes College; Carol Anderson, Community Development of Morrison County, Mark Johnson, Central Lakes College; John Benson, Region Five Development Commission; and Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
December 24, 2022 05:57 PM
STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission announced its 2022 annual award winners and honored awardees Dec. 9 at an event at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa.

Region Five Development Commission selected Schlenner Wenner & Co. as the recipient of the 2022 Exceptional Service Provider of the Year for exceptional services and authentic relationships that support Region Five Development Commission’s mission.

Minnesota Farmers Union was chosen as 2022 Exceptional Regional Partner of the Year for exhibiting real collaboration through the Mobile Meat Slaughtering project in partnership with multiple allies including Cass County, Community Development of Morrison County, Happy Dancing Turtle, Central Lakes College, the Small Business Development Center, Agriculture Utilization Research Institute and the U.S. Economic Development Administration. In support of the agricultural economy, and alongside others, the North Central Economic Development Association, the private sector led lending arm of Region Five Development Commission, assisted the Minnesota Farmers Union project with access to capital to make this important project a reality.

Central Todd County Care Center and Upsala Senior Living were selected as 2022 Outstanding Business Partner of the Year. Central Todd County Care Center, located in Clarissa, is a private nonprofit corporation consisting of a 45-bed skilled nursing facility with 16 assisted living apartments and eight independent senior apartments. Upsala Senior Living is a 20-bed licensed assisted living community serving area residents with a newly constructed building, opening its doors and welcoming their first residents in August 2022.

“Region Five Development Commission recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact,” Region Five Development Commission officials said in a news release.

Commissioners David A. Anderson (10 years) and Rosemary Franzen (15 years) received Region Five Development Commission service awards, along with Cory Pettit (five years) with North Central Economic Development Association.

Region Five Development Commission also released its annual report, highlighting regional impacts from fiscal year 2022. To review the report: visit regionfive.org/annual-report .

