Registration is open for June 15-17 Camp Classic Weekend

EAST GULL LAKE — Confidence Learning Center has opened registration for the 2023 Camp Classic Weekend.

The Camp Classic Weekend is celebrating 50 years and consists of a golf and fishing tournament, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest, and a live/silent auction. The Camp Classic Weekend is the largest in-house fundraiser for the programs and campers at Confidence Learning Center.

New this year, the Sertoman Mariucci Fest will take place 4 p.m. June 15 at Confidence Learning Center. The Sertoman Mariucci Fest will consist of a silent/live auction, live music and dinner. The event is open to the public to attend and family friendly.

The 50th Annual Camp Golf Classic is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 16 with a shotgun start at the Classic at Madden’s Golf Course. Registration is available for a team of four or as an individual.

The 40th Camp Fishing Classic is scheduled 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Zorbaz on Gull Lake. Registration is available for a boat of three or an individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional ways to get involved include volunteer opportunities, donate items to the silent/live auction and boat sponsorship opportunities. For more information and to register, visit www.ConfidenceLearningCenter.org .

Confidence Learning Center is an outdoor education and recreation experience, located in East Gull Lake, for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities.