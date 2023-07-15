Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reining Chaos 4-H Drill Team to compete at regionals

In preparation Reining Chaos will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.1, and Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Fair's Burgwald Arena.

071523-reining-chaos-sunburst.jpg
Reining Chaos Drill team at practice Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Contributed photo by Dana Larson.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Reining Chaos 4-H Drill Team has seven members this year and will be attending regional competition Aug. 6 at the Kuka Equestrian Center in Independence.

In preparation for regionals, Reining Chaos will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.1, and Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Fair's Burgwald Arena.

A successful competition at regionals will result in the opportunity to compete at the Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show in September.

Led by veteran coach Haley Hins, who has been at the helm of Reining Chaos since it's creation, riders and their horses are: Amber Hidde (captain) riding Flashy, Shelby Mulroy (captain) riding Brandy, Alexis Triebenbach riding Copper, Kali Mulroy riding Foxy, Charlotte Satterfield riding Snickers, Avery Larson riding Amigo and Holly Bergin riding Jessie. All are returning members from last season.

4-H Drill Team is an event in which a team of riders performs maneuvers choreographed to music, and is judged based on quality of required maneuvers, presentation, timing and coordination of the team, difficulty, uniqueness, horsemanship and crowd appeal. The team started meeting in March to choose music and choreograph their routine. Reining Chaos will compete in the Large Freestyle division, which is for teams of seven to 12 riders who create their own 8-10 minute routines, including at least three of six required maneuvers. Other events in 4-H Drill Team are Small Freestyle (for four to six riders), Quad (four riders in English tack) and Compulsory for six to 12 riders, who all perform the same pre-written routine.

