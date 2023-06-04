99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Relationship Safety Alliance to host annual gala

The gala is June 15 at Madden's on Gull.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance will host its annual gala from 5-8:30 p.m. June 15 at The Pavilion at Madden’s.

Speakers this year are organization founder Louise Seliski and Angie Plantenberg, the mother of Alex and Brandon Frank, for whom the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center is named.

Entertainment includes comedy by Jason Schommer and music by James Squared. The event includes an online auction, wine pull and raffle.

Food will include beef brisket and smoked salmon, Madden’s house salad, roasted corn salad, fingerling potatoes, vegetable medley and Ugly cheesecake.

Tickets are $125.

Attendees should register by Sunday, June 4, at relationshipsafety.org , as space is limited.

The Relationship Safety Alliance supports three programs — Louise Seliski Shelter, Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center and support groups and educational outreach.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

