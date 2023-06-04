Relationship Safety Alliance to host annual gala

BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance will host its annual gala from 5-8:30 p.m. June 15 at The Pavilion at Madden’s.

Speakers this year are organization founder Louise Seliski and Angie Plantenberg, the mother of Alex and Brandon Frank, for whom the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center is named.

Entertainment includes comedy by Jason Schommer and music by James Squared. The event includes an online auction, wine pull and raffle.

Food will include beef brisket and smoked salmon, Madden’s house salad, roasted corn salad, fingerling potatoes, vegetable medley and Ugly cheesecake.

Tickets are $125.

Attendees should register by Sunday, June 4, at relationshipsafety.org , as space is limited.

The Relationship Safety Alliance supports three programs — Louise Seliski Shelter, Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center and support groups and educational outreach.