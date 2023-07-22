6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Relationship Safety Alliance to host Family Fun Day

The event is Aug. 13 at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Family Fun Day.JPG
The Relationship Safety Alliance will host Family Fun Day Aug. 13 in Gregory Park.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance will host Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 in Gregory Park in Brainerd.

The free event includes food, games, prizes, a petting zoo and community resources.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

