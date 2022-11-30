Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Relationship Safety Alliance’s giving gift tree tags available

The Relationship Safety Alliance relies on the generosity of the community to assist with providing more tangible signs of giving during the holiday season.

By Dispatch staff report
November 30, 2022 04:30 AM
BRAINERD — The Relationship Safety Alliance announced its 2022 giving tree gift tags are now available for this holiday season.

Giving trees are set up throughout the Brainerd lakes area and have gift tags on them with requests for generalized gifts people are asking for, said Jill McKenzie, the Relationship Safety Alliance’s community relations manager, in a news release.

The Relationship Safety Alliance provides domestic violence survivors, their children and their pets with a secure facility where they can be physically safe while finding healthy alternatives to the violent situation they fled. In addition to providing safety at the shelter, they provide services to members of our community who are seeking advocacy, support, resources and education about abuse and healthy relationships.

The tags on the trees have requests ranging from living supplies to Christmas gifts and gifts are returned to the same location the tag was picked up from.

The Relationship Safety Alliance’s gift tags can be picked up at Baxter Cafe and Catering, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Goody’s Gourmet Treats, Loco Express Coffee House and Boutique, Notch 8, Roundhouse Brewery, Westgate Mall and B Merri.

Along with the tree tags, the Relationship Safety Alliance reaches out to those who have used their services within the past year to see if they could use some extra help. Families that chose to participate, sign up for the adopt-a-family program.

To adopt a family, McKenzie asked community members to reach out to the organization to be anonymously paired up with a family.

More information can be found at relationshipsafety.org/give . To adopt a family, contact McKenzie at 218-831-8438 or email her at community@relationshipsafety.org . Contributions to the organization can be mailed to P.O. Box 602, Brainerd, MN. 56401.

Related Topics: CHRISTMAS BRAINERD LAKES AREA
By Dispatch staff report
