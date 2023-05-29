Remembering those who gave all
Photos and video from the Crosslake Lutheran Church annual Memorial Day observance
1/44: Veterans are asked to the come to the front in recognition of their service during the annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Crosslake Lutheran Church's outdoor worship site.
2/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
22/44: The flag is raised as Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
23/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
24/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
25/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
26/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
27/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
