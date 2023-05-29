99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Remembering those who gave all

Photos and video from the Crosslake Lutheran Church annual Memorial Day observance

Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:00 AM
Veterans stand at the front for recognition.
1/44: Veterans are asked to the come to the front in recognition of their service during the annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Crosslake Lutheran Church's outdoor worship site.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
2/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
3/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
4/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
5/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
6/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
7/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
8/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
9/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
10/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
11/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
12/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
13/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
14/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
15/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
16/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
17/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
18/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
19/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
20/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
People sit in seats at the front and cars in the back during the service.
21/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
The flag is raised.
22/44: The flag is raised as Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
23/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
24/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
25/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
26/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
27/44: Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
28/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
29/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
30/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
31/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
32/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
33/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
34/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
35/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
36/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
37/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
38/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
39/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
40/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
41/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
42/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
43/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
44/44: Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.

Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Two planes trailing smoke do a fly-over.
Two planes perform a fly-over during the annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Crosslake Lutheran Church outdoor worship site.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People sit in seats at the front and cars in the back during the service.
Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
The flag is raised.
The flag is raised as Crosslake Lutheran Church hosts their annual community observance of Memorial Day Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Paul J. Radomski
Local
Biologist Paul Radomski to kick off library’s Brown Bag Lunch series
May 28, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of May 29-June 2
May 28, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A motorcycle wheel is shown on a street
Local
Toolin Tour sees great weather, over 30 riders, drivers
May 28, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Battle of the Books - Laurie Wig
Local
Battle of the Books begins in Brainerd
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Paul J. Radomski
Local
Biologist Paul Radomski to kick off library’s Brown Bag Lunch series
May 28, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ghost peppers growing on a plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Bring the heat with these hot pepper options for your garden
May 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal