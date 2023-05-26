99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Representative Knudsen hosts town hall May 31

The town hall will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 8327 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:59 AM

LAKE SHORE — Rep. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, is hosting the first town hall meeting after completing her first legislative session as a state representative 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 8327 Interlachen Road, Lake Shore.

This will be an opportunity for constituents to learn about some of the legislative changes that were made this year and to ask questions about how these changes will impact the lives of Minnesotans. Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, will also be in attendance sharing the senate side of the legislative session.

