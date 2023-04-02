Reps. Schultz and Kresha announce town hall tour for legislative break
The tour will include meeting with city leaders and constituents to listen to challenges the Legislature can address.
ST. PAUL — As the state Legislature heads home for the Easter/Passover break, Reps Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township, scheduled a number of in-district town hall meetings.
Tour stops Include:
Wednesday, April 5
- 10 a.m. — Aitkin Police Station, 109 First Ave. NW, Aitkin,
- 1 p.m. — Milaca City Hall, 255 First St. E., Milaca,
- 2 p.m. — Onamia City Hall, 621 Main St., Onamia.
Thursday, April 6
- 9 a.m. — Upsala Area Community Center, 111 N. Main St., Upsala,
- 10:30 a.m. — Royalton City Hall, 12 N. Birch St., Royalton,
- Noon — Pierz Senior Center, 101 Main St. S., Pierz,
- 1:30 p.m. — Little Falls City Hall, 100 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls.
Monday, April 10
- Noon — Swanville Senior Center, 305 De Graff Ave., Swanville.
These meetings will each last about 30 minutes during which community members can share their concerns and hear about all that is taking place at the state Capitol.
