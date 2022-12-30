Rescuers retrieve snowshoer on county trail

DEERWOOD — Firefighters rescued a snowshoer Wednesday, Dec. 28, after a group called for help from a county trail.

The Deerwood Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 4:39 p.m. at Larson Lake Trail, east of Deerwood. According to Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle, the group called for help after one person in the party had difficulty breathing.

Bodle said it took rescuers about 15 to 30 minutes to locate the group and bring them out of the woods using a tracked utility terrain vehicle with a rescue sled. The man was transported by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance.

There were 25 firefighters on scene for about an hour.

The What3Words application was used to help in finding the snowshoers on the extensive trail system. Available on iOS or Android, the phone app divides the entire world into approximately 3-by-3-yard squares identified by three unique words, not duplicated anywhere else.

Larson Lake Trail is a 7.2-mile trail system managed by Crow Wing County. The access point and parking lot is located at 21660 County Highway 10, about 1.3 miles east of Highway 6. The trail is groomed for cross-country skiing in the winter months.