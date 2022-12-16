Restoring power may take days after strong winter storm

BRAINERD — Thousands of people lost power Thursday, Dec. 15, after a second round of a winter storm rolled across the Brainerd lakes area.

Local power companies and fire departments were busy Thursday morning responding to numerous reports of trees and tree limbs falling on power lines after heavy, wet snow accumulated on them Wednesday and Thursday.

The long-lasting strong winter storm, which started Tuesday, appeared to draw to a close about noon Thursday with the heaviest snowfall dwindling to light snow as people began the process of digging out.

For some, digging out meant getting chain saws to cut fallen trees as ice and wet, heavy snow took its toll. Into Thursday night, there were additional calls to area fire departments on the police scanner as trees fell on power lines and began to burn.

“This is a bad one,” said Char Kinzer, Crow Wing Power public relations manager, of the storm. Kinzer said as crews work to restore power in one area, another outage begins elsewhere as the weight of the storm continued to wreak havoc on power lines Thursday. Into the night, there were reports of trees on fire. Reports included lines at County Highway 11 and Highway 371 and at Highway 210 and the Deerwood shortcut. There was a downed power line on Burgwald Road and an arcing power line on Red Pine Road among the calls.

Looking at the outage map at the cooperative, Kinzer said more than 10,000 customers were without power.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen that many outages on our map before and up to 450 outages,” she said after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Navigating roads — impassable with heavy, unplowed snow and downed trees — added to the complexity and speed of restoring power. Line crews in neighboring counties were facing the same challenges.

Crow Wing Power lineman Bryan Imdieke uses a boom to reach a power line Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on Highway 137 west of Merrifield. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Kinzer said help did arrive with crews coming from Kandiyohi County, Stearns Electric, Runestone Electric Association and as far away as Roseau, along with others. The small army set about working on restoring power and expected to work around the clock through the night. Kinzer said the last time the power outages affected so many came after the strong spring winds around Mother’s Day.

“We hadn’t seen that since 2016 and now we’re seeing it twice in one year,” Kinzer said. “So, 10,000 people out again is a lot and the restoration is a slow one and so it will be a multi-day process.”

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Crow Wing Power reported 7,905 customers without power in its service area, which includes most of Crow Wing County and portions of Aitkin, Cass and Morrison counties. That number grew to 8,866 shortly after noon.

Minnesota Power, which serves a large portion of northeastern Minnesota, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday reported 15,416 total customers without power. By noon that number had dropped to 15,041. As of 7:45 p.m, the utility company reported about 10,000 customers still affected.

"Customers should make plans to keep themselves and their family safe by staying with friends and family who have power," the Thursday night news release stated.

Minnesota Power reported all available crews were in the field working to restore power Thursday but deep snow was hampering travel to the affected areas and slowing the overall response. Crews were using snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles to patrol power lines where roads are not yet plowed.

“The challenge with this winter storm response is moving people to the areas where they’re needed to make repairs,” said Dan Gunderson, Minnesota Power vice president of Transmission and Distribution, in a news release. “Our trucks are having a tough time getting around and many roads are impassable due to trees down. We know what we need to fix, but the same deep snow that might have people stuck at home is slowing our crews. We appreciate customers’ patience and understand the inconvenience and disruption of a multi-day outage.”

With the end of the major snowfall, Kinzer said they can start to get those numbers down.

More snow is forecast in the next few days but with light amounts, and Friday will again provide mild weather before the temperature starts to plummet this weekend for a bitterly cold week ahead.

Western Minnesota, including Todd and Wadena counties, remained in a winter storm warning into Thursday night while Morrison and Mille Lacs counties and points south, including St. Cloud and the Twin Cities and down to the Iowa border, were in a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cass, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties through 6 p.m. Thursday with a forecast for an inch or 2 of fresh snow and patchy freezing drizzle.

Crow Wing Power linemen Bryan Imdieke, left, and Adam Dolen assemble parts to repair an electrical line Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on Highway 137 west of Merrifield. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd Public Schools, which for the second day Thursday implemented an e-learning day instead of in-person classes because of the weather conditions, reported several students and teachers were affected by power outages at their homes. The district announced a two-hour late start for students Friday.

The snowfall for a second day impacted commuters. At 10 a.m. Thursday, roadways throughout the Brainerd lakes area were reported as snow covered with visibility at a half-mile or less, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT also reported several instances of vehicles spinning out or stalling on area highways.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s Twitter account stated troopers responded to 79 crashes statewide from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Of those, there were four injuries and 130 spin-outs with three jackknifed semitrailers.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple power lines down across the county with calls starting Thursday morning with reports of trees and branches falling as the snow started again. Over the past two days, the department reported responding to quite a few vehicles in ditches as deputies have seen above-normal traffic amounts.

“The snow covered trees make for a great winter picture this time of year, but along with that comes other problems,” the sheriff’s office reported on Facebook. “Please drive safe out there and make sure you lookout for trees, branches and even power lines in the roadway. Crews are out from the County Highway Department working hard to clear debris along with city maintenance crews. Local fire departments have also been busy helping with downed power lines and clearing debris. Thank you to everyone!”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported only a few cars in ditches with less than normal traffic on county roads, according to deputies.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing less than normal traffic out on the roadway with a few cars in the ditch. No personal injury crashes were reported over the last two days.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported major power outages and extensive cleanup of uprooted trees in the county. No injuries were reported in the county due to the storm.

Light snow was expected to continue Friday. There is a slight chance for more snow after noon Saturday. On the horizon is a blast of arctic air and dangerous wind chills.

As the clouds move out, cold air is moving in. Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 13 degrees and move colder during the week. Highs may reach zero or rise to single digits and drop to 13 below zero overnight by midweek. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder with gusts as high as 15 to 20 mph.

Snow totals

Snow totals as of Thursday across the area.

16 inches — Nisswa,

13.5 inches — Pine River,

13.5 inches — Deerwood,

12.5 inches — Crosby,

12 inches — Brainerd,

10.7 inches — Camp Ripley,

10.5 inches — Cuyuna,

10.5 inches — St. Mathias,

10.3 inches — Baxter,

10.1 inches — Fort Ripley,

9.5 inches — Motley.

Source: National Weather Service.