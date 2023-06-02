Resurfacing project starts June 6 on several roads in Unorganized Territory

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the resurfacing of Dewes Road, Ebinger Road, Memorial Gardens Road and Gilbert Shores Drive in the First Assessment District, also known as Unorganized Territory north of Brainerd.

Paving operations are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 6, and be completed Monday, June 12, weather dependent. During construction, the roads will remain open to traffic.

Visit the county’s website at https://www.crowwing.gov/ or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information on the project listed above or with any questions.