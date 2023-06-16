Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resurfacing to begin on Beaver Dam Road the week of June 19

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for resurfacing and minor utility and concrete repairs on County Highway 5 (Beaver Dam Road) between County Highway 20 (Riverside Drive) and County Highway 49 (Wise Road).

Utility and concrete work will begin the week of June 19 with road surfacing to follow. All road work relating to this project will be performed under traffic.

Feel free to visit the county’s website, www.crowwing.gov/113/Highway , or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information on the project listed above or with any questions.

