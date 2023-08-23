Retired sheriff’s investigator publishes book on Byron Smith case

BRAINERD — “Murder on Elm Street: A True-Life Crime Story,” written by retired Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeremy Luberts, explores the 2012 Little Falls murder case involving Byron Smith .

November 2012. When two teenage cousins near Little Falls broke into a residence on Elm Street before heading home for Thanksgiving dinner, a true-life horror story unfolded.

Little did they know the retired homeowner had set a sinister trap to catch whoever was burgling his home.

Over 24 hours after the teenagers lost their lives, Luberts responded to a suspicious activity complaint at a residence on Elm Street, beginning a case that would forever alter his life and divide his community, and the nation over the castle doctrine law, and just how far a person could go to protect themself in their own home.

Luberts’ book is available at Amazon.com.

