News Local

Revitalization grants approved in Brainerd, Little Falls and Pine River

Nine projects in five cities with investments of nearly $1.1 million to receive Minnesota Main Street Revitalization financial support.

A car wash.
The touchless car wash, shown here Friday, July 7, 2023, on Washington Street in Brainerd, received a grant to remodel the building façade and update lighting, signage, doors and concrete.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Nine hometown projects that will bring nearly $1.1 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Pine River and St. Cloud have been approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program. Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved more than 60 additional projects with investments totaling more than $19.2 million.

The funding is supported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which allocated $4.5 million to the Initiative Foundation for Central Minnesota economic development opportunities. The Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program provides for 30 percent matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have or secure the remaining 70 percent of funding.

The Initiative Foundation worked with Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie, Pine River and St. Cloud to identify corridors that experienced COVID-19 impacts — from travel and tourism businesses to site improvement to upgrading commercial property vacancies. Funding can be used for demolition and site preparation, engineering and design, repair, renovation and construction. All projects must be completed within a 36-month window that will close in July 2025.

The most recent projects to receive funding have an estimated total investment of $227,336. These projects have submitted the necessary documentation to receive funding recommended by their local economic development authority and the Initiative Foundation:

Brainerd﻿

  • Brainerd Quick Wash, 204 Washington St. — $15,000 to remodel the building façade and update lighting, signage, doors and concrete. Total project cost: $50,000. 

Cold Spring

  • JRJAJ Holdings, 22 3rd Ave S. — $3,000 to paint the building. Total project cost: $10,000. 
  • Winners Bar & Grill, 200 Main St. — $26,373 for new siding, windows, a door and sign. Total project cost: $92,590.

Little Falls

  • Chiro Plus Rehab, 113 4th St. NE — $37,347 for a total building remodel and clinic expansion. Total project cost: $308,099. 

Pine River

  • 218 Fitness, 218 Barclay Ave. — $4,800 to renovate rented space. Total project cost: $16,000. 
  • Damsite Supper Club, LLC, 417 Barclay Ave. — $75,000 for remodeling and equipment expenses. Total project cost: $400,000. 
  • North Pointe Realty Advantage, 227 Barclay Ave. — $20,698 for building updates that include the façade, windows, awning, ceiling, insulation and landscaping. Total project cost: $68,995. 

St. Cloud

  • Quality Express, Inc., 570 1st St SE — $30,796 to renovate and repair the existing building. Total project cost: $102,654. 
  • Blooming Kids Child Care Center, 1209 W. St. Germain St. — $14,322 for construction of two classrooms. Total project cost: $47,740.

About 30 remaining projects have been recommended for funding and are still securing bids or developing the documentation required to receive a grant. Anticipated total economic development allocations are as follows for each eligible community:

  • Brainerd: $765,600
  • Cold Spring: $505,750
  • Little Falls: $632,130
  • Long Prairie $493,000
  • Pine River: $425,500
  • St. Cloud and East St. Cloud: $1.5 million

