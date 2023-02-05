99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Revitalizing the Ojibwe Language event planned for Feb. 13

Chato Gonzales will help us understand this renewed interest and give an overview about what is involved in making Ojibwe a teachable language.

White blocks spell out news to illustrate a news brief or event.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023
CROSBY — Join Unlimited Learning at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School to hear from Chato Gonzales, an Ojibwe language expert and leader in the movement to revitalize the Ojibwe language.

As Ojibwe elders and native speakers depart this life, their traditional language becomes more and more compromised, organizers said in a news release. Fortunately, there is a resurgence of interest in teaching the traditional oral and written language and advancing strategies to preserve it.

Gonzales will help attendees understand this renewed interest and give an overview about what is involved in making Ojibwe a teachable language. He has an undergraduate degree in Ojibwe from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree from The College of St. Scholastica.

The program is free for members and $5 for non-members.

