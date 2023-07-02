Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rhubarb Fest planned for July 7-8 in Pine River

Those who attend may compete in the largest rhubarb leaf contest and a bucket raffle.

A piece of rhubarb pie on a white plate.
Shutterstock
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pine River will host its annual Rhubarb Fest in the church yard from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

This event celebrates everything rhubarb with the sale of not only fresh pies, but also craft items, other baked goods, quilts, garage sale items, fresh produce and canned jams and jellies. There will also be a light luncheon.

Donations and volunteers are sought for the festival. Donations can include time, baked goods, garage sale items, produce or craft items. Contact Linda at 218-821-6097, Barb at 218-838-4845 or Kathy at 218-947-3004. To donate rummage sale items, call Roz at 218-851-4970. To pre-order a fresh or unbaked frozen pie, call Betty at 218-410-1316.

