Riders will likely pay more for public transit

Fares are going up for public transit in Brainerd, Baxter and Crow Wing County.

The cost of public transit was discussed hours apart but with the same thoughts before the Tuesday, June 20, Crow Wing County Board and the Baxter City Council meetings. Jessie Dehn, Brainerd city engineer who also oversees the transit service, spoke before elected officials for the county in the morning and Baxter at night Tuesday, outlining deficits projected for the transit program in 2023 and anticipated shortfalls in the future.

The rubber is hitting the road on how high to raise fares, or what services to cut, without pushing riders to find other options or to stop using the service altogether — causing a spiral where fares are unaffordable. The public transportation effort included three area cities — Brainerd, Baxter and Pine River, and Crow Wing County with financial support from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a lion’s share covering transit costs.

There are several issues at play. Ridership demand is increasing after falling off during the pandemic and MnDOT is scaling back its nearly complete financial backing during the pandemic to 95% this year and 92% in 2024 as it returns to pre-COVID-19 share of 85%. Brainerd reports there is a limiting factor in the grant amount based on percentages that could in reality limit the grant funds to about 78-79% in 2024. Brainerd also assumed its third party contract — the current one with Blue Sky Transit expires in the middle of 2024 — will increase as operating costs go up.

Dehn reported a ridership and financial analysis of the transit program was prompted by shortfalls in funding in 2022. At the start of the year an analysis of the Brainerd portion of the program was behind a fare increase for use of the transit bus within Brainerd from $1.25 to $2.25 for planned fares and $4.50 for same-day service as of May 1. At that time, the Transportation Advisory Committee also requested a review of the entire system with the partners. The 2023 contract split between the four local partners was: 46% to Brainerd, 35% to Crow Wing County, 12% to Baxter and 7% to Pine River.

Systemwide, ridership projections for 2023 are for 56,704.

Dehn told the Crow Wing County Board the analysis indicated if nothing changed, fares would need to be closer to $11-$12 per fare to continue, which was expected to have a significant impact on ridership. So, Dehn said, they took a harder look at the system and what could be done to make fares more affordable while still maintaining most of the service, knowing there are regular riders, workers and students who use the service.

Instead of several trips per day, which could be four, five or six trips a day to Crosby and Pequot Lakes, Dehn said they looked at consolidating routes to reduce trips to twice a day with a morning and afternoon trip. The timing of the twice a day routes was designed to assist workers using the service and students going to and from school in Brainerd and reduce expenses.

Dehn said the recommended changes also raise fares, generally charging $8 a fare.

The cost share would have pushed fares to $20 for rides within Pine River and $25 for rides outside of the city so the recommendation was to discontinue the service. So, starting July 14, Brainerd and Crow Wing Public Transit will no longer provide services to Pine River, which was projected to have a ridership of 1,249 in 2023, increasing slightly every year through 2027.

With the city of Pine River deciding to drop out instead of subsidizing the shortfall, the remaining partners also need to absorb Pine River’s 7% share.

“So we are trying to balance all of these things and come up with a recommendation that makes sense and that we can continue the program, for at least for a majority of riders there,” Dehn said.

The transit system is projecting higher deficits for public transit due to higher operating costs and what is described as relatively flat grant funding. The system is funded by fares and grants.

To offset those costs, recommendations included:

Discontinue service to Pine River.

Reduce Crow Wing County routes to twice-daily commuter service from Crosby and Pequot Lakes to Brainerd.

Increase fares.

There are subscription riders who use the transit service to commute to work with Productive Alternatives, a nonprofit specializing in providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. St. Francis of the Lakes School in Brainerd also has students using the transit service to get to school from Crosby and Pequot Lakes.

In his report, Dehn said Brainerd and Baxter ridership levels aren’t expected to change. But there are expectations ridership will be lost to the recommended increase in fares in the county with Productive Alternative retaining 90% of its ridership. Dehn reported county ridership is expected to be roughly 50% of current levels. Productive Alternatives riders account for about one-third of the county’s ridership.

Crow Wing County Commissioner Paul Koering said he is OK with transit if it breaks even.

“If it gets to the point where transit is not a break-even deal and we have to subsidize it by taking people’s property taxes to subsidize this, I am not in favor of it at all,” Koering said. “...This is not something we have to do. We don’t have to provide transit. We are not mandated to do it.”

Koering said as long as the county doesn't subsidize it, he is OK with keeping the service but if the county has to subsidize it, he said they would strongly have to look at getting rid of it.

Tim Houle, county administrator, noted recommendations for the county — increasing the rates and reducing the trips to Crosby and Pequot Lakes to twice daily — would roughly have the system break-even. Other options are to increase fares even more or subsidize the system.

Houle said the difficulty is they are trying to guess how many riders there will be based on the recommended changes in fares.

“This is how we run transit. We are trying to break-even on our projections, it never works out to zero but it’s not much,” Houle said.

Ridership projections for 2023 included 37,165 rides for Brainerd, 10,360 rides in Crow Wing County and 7,930 rides in Baxter. By 2027, those numbers are projected to increase to 42,703 rides in Brainerd, 12,302 rides in Crow Wing County and 9,265 rides in Baxter.

Dehn said they did put in a loss of riders in projections based on the recommendations, but he said they do want to come back in six months and look at where they are.

Commissioner Steve Barrows said he was frustrated with MnDOT, which provides the money for transportation, spending billions in the Twin Cities metro and in partnership with the Legislature gives money to the Metropolitan Council and yet they forget about Greater Minnesota.

Region Five and the Transportation Advisory Committee continue to struggle for funding for public transportation, Barrows said.

“Society has decided that our elderly should stay in their homes as long as they can, some of them we don’t want driving, and so we need to have public transportation out here," Barrows said. “... But it frustrates me that we make one decision on how they should live but we won’t support how they live and how they get to their appointments, shopping, whatever they need to do.”

Barrows said he was frustrated they’ll spend billions in the metro but they want to reduce funding to Greater Minnesota. Barrows thanked Dehn for the analysis.

The service is projected to cost $1,681,182 in 2023 with the county bringing in $588,414, the state/federal share providing $470,853 and the other local partners bringing in $117,560. The deficit for 2023 was projected to be $32,369. With the changes, the service is expected to cost $1.9 million in 2027 with a revenue of $8,047.

Changing fares

The fare increase recommendations were to:



Raise rates in Brainerd to $4 for regular fare and $8 for same day service.

Raise rates the one-way advance fare rate in Baxter from $2.25 to $6.

Raise the one-way same day requested fare in Baxter from $4.50 to $10.

Increase the fare for Productive Alternatives/Voice subscribers in Baxter and Brainerd from $3 per trip to $5.

Fares from Crosby and Pequot Lakes would be $8 for regular fare and $12 for same day service and $8 for Productive Alternatives subscription riders and $8 for St. Francis of the Lakes School subscription riders.

Baxter has historically paid for its portion of the transit costs with bus fares alone. Baxter’s finance department noted in a report to the council that when small deficits occur, the city is responsible to pay for its share from the property tax levy. Baxter’s last fare adjustment was in 2018.

Baxter went a step further and suggested a higher rate for riders originating trips in the city, adding $1 to the recommended increases for a new total of $7 for advance fares, meaning people arrange for the ride ahead of time versus calling for same-day service, and raised same-day service fares to $11. The Baxter City Council voted to make those fare changes when it met in regular session after the workshop. Those increases will go into effect Aug. 1.

The fare increase will go before the Brainerd City Council July 3 for consideration and before the Crow Wing County Board July 11.

Renee Richardson, managing editor