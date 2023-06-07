Rise in sextortion cases sounds alarm for law enforcement

BRAINERD — Perpetrators using the internet or social media to commit cybercrimes is not a new phenomena, but the practice has taken a dark turn with the rise in sextortion.

And a recent twist on the sextortion threat sounded an alarm for federal, state and local officials. Where once sextortion was a means to obtain sexually explicit images from victims, it is now being used as a form of monetary blackmail. And in some cases, it’s led to the deaths of its victims.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported law enforcement nationwide received more than 7,000 reports related to online financial sextortion involving children in 2022, according to the FBI. They identified at least 3,000 victims, primarily boys. More than a dozen children committed suicide because they felt there was no way out from the sextortion scheme. FBI data shows a large portion of these cases originate outside the U.S., primarily in West African countries.

By state, Minnesota ranks 26th on the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s number of reported cybercrimes in 2021 with 5,844 reported.

The FBI describes sextortion as an online crime where someone convinces a person under the age of 18 to share sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on a webcam. When targeting victims for financial gain, typically a scammer will pose as a young girl on a social media platform and they will work to convince the victim they are in a type of relationship with them.

“Historically, sextortion has been more driven with a sexual motive,” said Officer Jeremy Rooney, with the Nisswa Police Department. “We're now seeing an increase of a financial motive.”

Travis Loeffler, an investigator with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, said that after a relationship is established, the perpetrator will often coerce the victim to send sexually explicit material of themselves.

The perpetrator of the crime, through the course of building a relationship with the victim, learns about their lives, friends and family on those same social media platforms where they have befriended the victim, and begin to establish a foothold in their social circles.

“Now the suspect has a whole list of the victim's friends and as soon as they get that picture of them in a compromising position, they'll say, ‘Well, now you need to pay me money or I'm going to send this to all your friends,’” Loeffler said.

Heather Holden, a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension working in the predatory crimes section, said there are two forms of sextortion based on what the victim is being blackmailed about.

“There's two primary forms,” Holden said. “One is sexually motivated, which has been around for quite some time. And it's where explicit content or sexual contact is usually demanded after sexually explicit content has already been provided. Typically targeting females from the ages of 10 to 17 years.

“And then more recently is financially motivated sextortion. We've seen a big uptick, starting in the spring of 2022, is the demand for money or anything else of monetary value after initially obtaining sexually explicit images. And that's been targeting male teenagers around the ages of 13 to 17.”

Once a criminal receives the explicit images they will begin blackmailing their victim, threatening to release the pictures to their friends, their family, or anyone in their peer group, if their monetary demands aren't met.

Holden said a lot of times, even if the demands are met, criminals will still demand more money.

“These children, they're scared, they're shamed and we've seen, unfortunately, some victims that have taken their own lives after the photos or video has been posted on the internet,” Holden said.

While prevention is the best way to keep children safe, Holden said to follow some simple guidelines if someone feels they are a victim. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has outlined steps parents and caregivers can take if their child falls victim to a sextortion scheme:



Get help before deciding to pay by contacting local law enforcement. Cooperating with the demands rarely stops extortion or harassment.

Report the predator's account via the platform's safety feature.

Block the predator but do not delete the profile or messages as they can be useful to law enforcement.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can help you get the images off the internet if they were posted.

One of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do is to have a conversation with their children to create an open path for communication as no mistake is too big to be discussed, Holden said.

“Educate yourself so that you can clear any misconceptions or just help them understand what sextortion is to better understand when they need to come to you,” Holden said. “It's difficult a lot of the time for parents or caregivers, to have those conversations about sex with their children. But the more educated and open we are, the more likely children are to come to a trusted adult and talk about those things.”

Resources available

FBI resources and conversation starters: fbi.gov/sextortion

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: missingkids.org/theissues/sextortion

Safe Harbor Regional Navigators (Minnesota only): health.state.mn.us/communities/safeharbor/response/navigators.html

Suicide Crisis Line: Call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .