Riverton crash injures 2

RIVERTON — Two people were injured Thursday, Feb. 16, after their vehicles collided on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:22 a.m. in Irondale Township, east of Riverton. According to the crash report, a 2008 Ford Focus was eastbound on the highway when a 2016 Honda CRV entered Highway 210 from County Highway 12 in front of the Ford. The Honda was struck by the Ford on the driver's side.
The driver of the Ford, Donna Christine Hartung, 71, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. The Honda driver, Ray Eldon Yant, 76, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported. His passenger, Connie Yant, 73, suffered no reported injuries.
The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.