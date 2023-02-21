Riverton crash injures 2

RIVERTON — Two people were injured Thursday, Feb. 16, after their vehicles collided on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 11:22 a.m. in Irondale Township, east of Riverton. According to the crash report, a 2008 Ford Focus was eastbound on the highway when a 2016 Honda CRV entered Highway 210 from County Highway 12 in front of the Ford. The Honda was struck by the Ford on the driver's side.

The driver of the Ford, Donna Christine Hartung, 71, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. The Honda driver, Ray Eldon Yant, 76, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported. His passenger, Connie Yant, 73, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.