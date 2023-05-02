Road construction projects ramp up across the region

Construction season is here with a host of projects in central Minnesota.

Those interested can sign up with the Minnesota Department of Transportation email updates for each project.

Locally-led projects

Highway 6/210 — Crosby. Installing a roundabout at highways 6/210 and Crow Wing County Highway 31 in Crosby to improve access to Cuyuna and local businesses. The work requires closure of the intersection and a detour going east or west around Serpent Lake. This is a Crow Wing County project. County Road 31 access in Crosby: Second Avenue Northeast and Eighth Street Northeast. For more information, go to bit.ly/3NxtTau .

A roundabout is being installed at Highway 6/210 and Crow Wing County 31 in Crosby to improve access to Cuyuna and local businesses. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 210 — Baxter. This city-led project is designed to improve access to Inglewood Drive and Knollwood Drive along Highway 210 and includes the frontage road. There will be periodic lane closures on Highway 210.

On Monday, May 1, eastbound Highway 210 from Knollwood Drive to Inglewood Drive was reduced to one lane. The outside (south) lane will be closed as crews construct a right turn to Inglewood Drive, construct Inglewood Drive south to Foley Road and install a traffic signal at Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive. The lane closure is planned to be in-place until June 30. For more information, go to bit.ly/3LMNuBY .

In 2023, the city of Baxter plans to take down the signal light at Knollwood Drive and finishing work to move it and the railroad crossing to the Inglewood Drive intersection to the east. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Roundabout — County highways 3/11 south of Crosslake. Anderson Brothers Construction will be building a single lane roundabout at the intersection of county highways 3 and 11. The project includes curb and gutter, storm sewer, pedestrian improvements and a lighting system.

The intersection will be closed during construction with a detour in place. Work started in April and is expected to be completed by July 16, but those dates may change depending on weather and other circumstances.

For more information and downloadable maps, go to www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects .

Ojibwa Road and Nashway Road — Work beginning Wednesday, May 3.

County Road 115/Ojibwa Road project is funded by the local option sales tax. The 4.8 mile project reconstructs the road from the south Highway 371 intersection to the north Highway 371 intersection.

Ojibwa Road will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place. The contractor will begin operations near the public boat landing on Ojibwa Road and proceed east. The work zone locations will be impassable during the day. Each night the contractor will leave the road passable for local traffic. The overall schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors.

Work includes grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter and resurfacing. The project began with tree clearing and vegetation removal and utility relocation from Highway 371 to Bishop’s Creek from August of 2022 into the following winter.

This spring through the fall, the road will be reconstructed from South Highway 371 to Bishop’s Creek, and depending on weather could move north of the creek. The road will be closed to through traffic.

The detour will use Highway 371, County Highway 13 and County Road 137.

Next year, from the spring to the fall in 2024, the road will be reconstructed from Bishop’s Creek to North Highway 371.

Ojibwa Road will be closed to through traffic from County Road 127 to North Highway 371. The detour will utilize Highway 371, County Highway 13 and County Road 137. In 2025, landscaping work is planned. People can sign up for construction alerts using a QR code at www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects .

Area projects

Highway 169/210 — Aitkin to north of Hassman, June-November, work continuing in 2024 and wrapping up in 2025.

Reconstruct 11 miles of road surface and upgrade drainage infrastructure. The project, from the Ripple River bridge east of Second Avenue Northeast in Aitkin to the Mississippi River bridge north of Hassman. The project requires a detour. Work will strengthen the road, widen the shoulders with 8 feet paved and 2 feet gravel, lengthen turn lanes and improve road access, make repairs or replace drainage infrastructure and reconstruct bridge drainage ditch and replace bridge. Cost is 36.2 million.

Highway 25 — Brainerd, April to Oct. 31: The bridge over the railroad tracks on Highway 25 is closed between 10th Avenue Northeast and 28th Street East. Local access is open for businesses and residents both north and south of the bridge closure. But officials note to expect changes to access. The work will resurface the road north and south of the bridge and replace the bridge between 10th Avenue Northeast and Red Pine Road. Right turn lanes will be added to Red Pine Road and 28th Street East. A pedestrian multi-use trail will be constructed along the west side of Highway 25 from 10th Avenue Northeast over the new bridge to 28th Street East. The bridge is expected to last 60 years, reduce maintenance costs and improve safety, access and drainage. Cost is $6.4 million.

The official detour is Highway 210 (Washington Street) to Business Highway 371 (South Sixth Street) to Industrial Park Road and Theisse Road. But, looking at traffic in the city, a number of motorists are taking Oak Street as their detour.

The bridge over the railroad tracks on Highway 25 is closed between 10th Avenue Northeast and 28th Street East.<br/> Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 47 — Isle to Glen along Mille Lacs Lake , late summer and fall: Resurface 23 miles of the highway north of Highway 27 in Isle to 305th Lane north of Glen. Work includes updating pipes and repairing ditches, installing mumble strips and road markings, establishing gravel shoulders. Work is designed to update stormwater drainage and improve motorist safety.

Cost is estimated to be $6.4 million.

Highway 371 — East of Gull Lake, Brainerd, in June, wrapping up after 2022 construction. After completing the mainline work with lanes and accesses open, installation of three new j-turn accesses (called reduced conflict intersections) at Gull Lake Dam Road, at Birchdale Road (Brainerd International Raceway entrance), and Green Gables Road, extended frontage roads and updated drainage, work was suspended last winter.

The project replaced underground pipes and repaired ditch drainage, extended and reconstructed the east frontage road to connect Birchdale Road and Gull Lake Dam Road. Extended and reconstructed the west frontage road to connect Gull Lake Dam Road to north of Susanville Drive Northwest — the old drive-in movie entrance.

In June, work crews are planning to pave the west frontage road, establish turf and complete any other tasks related to the project. The entire project is south of Gull Lake Dam Road/County Road 125 to north of Green Gables Road.

Cost is $6.8 million.

In June of 2023, work crews are planning to pave the west frontage road, establish turf and complete any other tasks related to the project.<br/> Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Pavement reconditioning projects include

The project, awarded to Anderson Brothers Construction, is expected to begin in May. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and/or a pilot car. Expect delays in the construction zone.



County Highway 1 from the Cass County line to County Highway 66,

County Highway 4 from Lakeshore Avenue to County Highway 11,

County Road 29 in Nisswa,

County Road 145 from Veterans Street to County Highway 16,

Dewes Road,

Ebinger Road,

Memorial Gardens Road,

Gilbert Shores Road,

Shady Lane,

Woodlawn Street.

In the works for pavement reconditioning

The county expects to go out for bids in early May for this project. Construction work on County Highway 3 and County Highway 49/Wise Road will require temporary lane closures. The county reported in an effort to minimize traffic disruptions, the roads will be closed at different times.



County Highway 3 from E Street to the Mississippi River bridge in Brainerd,

County Highway 5 known as Beaver Dam Road,

County Highway 49 known as Wise Road.

Project manager is Steve Stroschein, steve.stroschein@crowwing.us .

Other central Minnesota projects

Highway 169 — Elk River freeway: March-November

Construction of freeway, includes four new interchanges designed to improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

Highway 10 and Highway 23: St. Cloud interchange: April-November

Reconstruct and improve the interchange area; includes road surface, bridges, drainage structures, pedestrian and motorist access. Project requires a detour(s).

I-94 at Stearns County Road 75 — Collegeville: August to October

Repair and resurface (overlay) the westbound I-94 bridge over eastbound Stearns County Road 75 between St. John's Road/136th Avenue (Exit 156) and Stearns County Road 2 (Exit 160) in Collegeville.

Highway 301 — St. Cloud: April until early September

Reconstruct the road surface between 15th Avenue SE and Highway 10. Update underground storm sewer and roadside drainage. Restore the historic St. Cloud retaining wall along the north side of Highway 301 at the Minnesota Correctional Facility (prison).

For a full list of projects with details along with a map, go to bit.ly/3ocZseW . Note: As with all construction projects, information is subject to change.