Roadwork begins on Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin week of Aug. 14

AITKIN — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures and short-term delays as crews begin to resurface 36 miles of Highway 47 from Isle to Aitkin the week of Aug. 14, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

Watch for heavy equipment and multiple crews at work along the Highway 47 work zone between Highway 27 in Isle and Highway 169 in Aitkin. Flaggers will allow alternate one-way traffic with the use of a pilot car. Locations will change as crews move throughout the day.

Here’s a tentative schedule:



Mid-August to mid-September: Pipe and ditch work along road Isle to north of Glen,

Mid-September to late October: Resurface north of Glen to Isle,

Late September to late October: Resurface Aitkin to north of Glen.

All work will occur during daylight hours on good weather days, Monday through Friday, with occasional Saturdays.

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:



Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones,

Stay alert; work zones constantly change,

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment,

Obey posted speed limits; the fine for a work zone violation is $300,

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

When completed in late October, the project will result in a smoother road surface, updated storm water drainage and improved motorist safety, MnDOT reported.

For more information, visit the Highway 47-Isle to Aitkin webpage at www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/millelacslake/h47/ .

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

