Rollover crash injures driver

HILLMAN — A 35-year man was airlifted from the scene of a single vehicle crash Friday, June 9, near Hillman.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office received a report of a one-vehicle crash about on 360th Avenue near Riverside Road about 4:29 p.m. Friday. The crash was approximately 6 miles north of Hillman in Richardson Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle driven by Travis Stegora, of Hillman, was traveling north on 360th Avenue. Stegora lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch and rolled. Stegora was transported by North Memorial Health Air Care to North Memorial Health Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan Lake First Response Team, and Onamia Ambulance.