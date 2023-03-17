Rollover injures 2 near Cushing

CUSHING — Two people were injured Thursday, March 16, after their vehicle rolled into a ditch on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 3:30 p.m. in Cushing Township, north of Cushing. According to the report, a 2005 Honda Accord was westbound on the highway near Azure Road when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the Honda, Jason Frank Simons, 47, and his passenger, Joseph Michael Simons, 14, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lakewood Health System hospital in Staples.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Scandia Valley Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.

