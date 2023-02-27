Rollover injures Aitkin woman

AITKIN — A 74-year-old Aitkin woman was injured Thursday, Feb. 23, after her vehicle rolled on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 7:36 a.m. in Morrison Township, north of Aitkin. According to the crash report, a 1996 Chevy GMT was southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the ditch, near Highway 210.

The driver of the Chevy, Elizabeth Theresa Lamson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Aitkin Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.