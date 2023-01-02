Rollover injures teens on New Year’s Eve

CUSHING — A teenage driver and her passenger were injured New Year’s Eve in Morrison County in a one-vehicle rollover.

Jillian Adele Wall of Onamia was westbound on Highway 10 near Azure Road in Cushing Township in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, when the vehicle left the road and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 16-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger Aden Joseph Novack of Milaca received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report. Both were transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

The state patrol reported neither wore seat belts. The road was snow- and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the crash site.