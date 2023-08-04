Romaine calm: Voting now open for 2024 veggie of the year

BRAINERD — Corny jokes and rad-ish puns made for a great celery-bration Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Five vegetables went head to head in a talent show, competing for the 2024 Crow Wing Energized Vegetable of the Year.

A program focused on promoting healthy eating and veggie-packed diets, One Vegetable, One Community sees local residents dress up as an array of veggies each year and campaign to be No. 1.

“We all eat our fruits; vegetables probably aren’t eaten as much,” said Karen Johnson, community health specialist with Crow Wing Energized.

Kara Terry danced in front of the Mills Free Stage donning a “Pretend I’m a Green Bean” shirt and sign proclaiming the green bean as the reigning veggie of the year for 2023.

But the real stars of this year’s show — emceed by Farmer Hugh Betcha (a.k.a. Dan Hegstad) — were kohlrabi, peas, radish, cabbage and zucchini.

Chants of “cabbage, cabbage, cabbage” rang out from a group of youngsters in the crowd, who cabbage representative Adam Kronstedt referred to as his cabbage patch.

“I didn’t even pay them,” he insisted, throwing a few punches to the air with his boxing gloves.

“He wears those gloves so he can’t pick his nose,” Hegstad said.

The veggies went into un-charded territory, showing off their favorite physical activity and telling more jokes, while Farmer Betcha asked the audience peas not to go amid his vegetable humor.

Kalsey Stults campaigned for perhaps the least-known vegetable — kohlrabi.

“I look like a tiny alien,” she said. “But I can also be the size of an orange, and I have really thick skin. Even though some people on the stage have liked to call me names, I’m not going to cry.”

Kohlrabi can be boiled, steamed, roasted, fried or mashed — much like potatoes — and taste sweet like broccoli with a bit of a peppery side, Stults said.

For her favorite physical activity and talent, Stults showed off her jump roping skills, hopping back and forth in front of the stage.

“What do you call a kohlrabi in the middle of winter?” she asked for her required joke.

A cold-rabi, of course.

Contenders for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year pose for a photo Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Crow Wing County Fair. Top, from left: Adam Kronstedt, Dan Hegstad (Farmer Hugh Betcha), Kara Terry, Laura Dilley, Shane Riffle. Bottom, from left: Karen Johnson, Kara Schaefer, Kalsey Stults, Karissa Haugen, Kelli Johnson. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Laura Dilley’s blue shirt called for "peas on earth," as she sang the praises of the little green vegetable and expertly bounced a ball on a racket for her talent.

“I’m super famous. I have a book named after me — “The Princess and the Pea,” she said. “I can be used in hotdishes, soups; I can put in salads, I can be put in pasta — you name it. Peas are very versatile.”

Like a true Minnesota, Dilley said her veggie thrives in colder climates, and as an added bonus, one serving of peas has more vitamin C than two large apples and more protein than an egg.

“What’s a librarian’s favorite vegetable?” she asked the crowd.

Quiet peas.

“I’m pretty rad-ish” read Karissa Haugen’s T-shirt, who hit some oversized golf balls into the audience during the talent portion.

“Doesn’t she look radishing?” Hegstad asked.

Radishes can be planted and ready to eat in 30 days, she said, and was one of the first vegetables grown on the space station.

“I’m high in potassium, and I help reduce blood pressure,” Haugen said. “And I have funny names, like burpee, white, French breakfast and cherry belle.”

And for her joke: “What is small, red and whispers?”

A horseradish.

Then came time for the cabbage.

“No one really eats cabbage, but it’s really just kind of cool, right?” Kronstedt said. “You either love it or you hate it. You’re a coleslaw person, or you’re not. You’re a sauerkraut person, or you’re not.”

Then he went on the offensive, with a little negativity aimed at his competitors.

“What even is a kohl-brainy? And peas — like I said — I grew up trying to divide them on my plate so it looked like I ate a lot of them,” he said. “Radish — they’re just bitter. And everybody tries to give away their zucchini, right?”

And finishing up with his joke: “Why are cabbage always winning races?”

1 / 8: Shane Riffle, aka zucchini, rides his fat bike during the physical activity portion of the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 2 / 8: Adam Kronstedt, aka cabbage, shows off his boxing skills while his "cabbage patch" fans hold his sign during the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 3 / 8: Karissa Haugen, aka radish, practices her golf swing as Laura Dilley, aka peas, sets down balls during the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 4 / 8: Members of Adam Kronstedt's "cabbage patch" hold up his sign during the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 5 / 8: Kalsey Stults, aka kohlrabi, shows off her jump roping skills during the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 6 / 8: Laura Dilley, aka peas, bounces a ball on a racket during the talent portion of the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 7 / 8: Kalsey Stults shows off her kohlrabi sign during the vegetable talent show Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair. 8 / 8: The nominees for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year take the stage Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Crow Wing County Fair, along with Farmer Hugh Betcha, aka Dan Hegstad.

Because they get a-head.

Last but not least was Shane Riffle as the zucchini, riding around doing wheelies on his fat bike.

“I support a healthy heart, and I improve eye health. I boost energy, and the largest zucchini weighed over 65 pounds, which is more than that little guy in the cabbage patch,” Riffle said, pointing to the audience.

Zucchini can be grilled, sauteed, air fried or roasted, he said. But perhaps the biggest selling point?

“All I gotta say is: zucchini brownies,” Riffle said. “So when you go to vote, remember me because I am going to squash the competition.”

And for the last joke of the night, Riffle asked: “What kind of vegetables might you find at the zoo?”

Zoo-cchini.

The top veggie spot is now up for grabs.

Voting opened right after the talent show Thursday night and will run through the fair. Voting is available at the Crow Wing Energized booth at the fair, via a QR code on posters around the fair and online at bit.ly/47muX8D .

The One Vegetable, One Community program is in cooperation with the University of Minnesota Extension. Once a winner is chosen, Crow Wing Energized works to showcase that veggie all year long.

It’s promoted at community events and talked about in first grade classrooms throughout the county.

“We go in and tell them the importance of eating vegetables, quiz them about what you need to grow and then how many servings do you need.”

Crow Wing Energized works with master gardeners to pick veggies that will grow well in Minnesota and offer seeds to kids so they can start their own crop.

The texture of vegetables is different than many other foods, Johnson said, meaning introducing them to kids when they’re young is important.

“Once you get them introduced to vegetables, the rest will come,” she said.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.