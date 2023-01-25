STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rosenmeier Forum presents ‘The News Photography of Steve Kohls’

Kohls has shot news, sporting events and artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years.

Steve Kohls
Erickson, Matt
By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 04:57 PM
BRAINERD — “The News Photography of Steve Kohls” will be the focus of a Rosenmeier Forum at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College, Brainerd campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Kohls has photographed breaking news, sporting events and created artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years. A sampling of his work will include images of Brainerd’s 1987 and 1991 downtown fires, the city’s long fight against mandatory fluoridation, a devastating train crash near Motley, as well as feature photos of Little Falls artist Charles Kapsner and Bataan Death March survivor Walt Straka. Images will range from black and white pieces from the beginning of his career, to current day photography and short videos.

Before working at the Dispatch, Kohls was a staff photographer for the Country Echo in Pequot Lakes, the Journal of New Ulm and the Wahpeton, North Dakota, Daily News.

Kohls and Mike O’Rourke, a former newsroom colleague at the Dispatch, will discuss the photos and the stories that surround them at the forum. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The YouTube livestream link for the meeting will be at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRExrV-v0QA .

The forum is presented by the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College.

