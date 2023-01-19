Rotary Club seeks to raise awareness of human trafficking

The Central Lakes Rotary Club, as well as the other Rotary Clubs in the Brainerd lakes area, have a mission to end human trafficking.

To end human trafficking, the clubs say it must be prevented before it happens. According to a news release, the Rotary’s initiative focuses on:

Raising awareness,

Educating children, youths and families,

Reducing risk factors that make children vulnerable, and

Stopping the demand.

Indicators of someone who may need help regarding human trafficking include:



Being fearful, timid or submissive,

Being disconnected from family, friends, community or houses of worship,

A child who has stopped attending school,

Dramatic change in behavior,

Bruises in various stages of healing,

Being disoriented, confused or showing signs of mental or physical abuse,

Lacking personal possessions and appears to not have stable living conditions,

Appearing to be coached in what to say, and/or

Being accompanied by a controlling person.

Human trafficking is the unlawful use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or sexual act. Adults and children can be trafficked or enslaved and forced to sell their bodies for sex or forced labor. Anyone can be a victim and it does happen in rural areas.

In the United States, 2 to 4 million victims are being trafficked and 75% are exploited for sex, the release stated.

Almost half are children and most are women and girls. Victims come from all demographics and include boys and girls. Human trafficking is the second largest crime in the world, second only to drug trafficking, the Human Rights Commission reported.

How to help? Do not try to intervene. Instead, write down descriptions of people involved. Write down cars and license plates. Contact the police or call 911. Contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text BEFORE to 233733 or call the MN Crisis Hotline at 866-223-1111.

Central Lakes Rotary will host a Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival on July 28-29 at the Lakes Music & Events Park in Pine River, where people can come and learn about ways to help prevent trafficking and keep families safe. Bands and speakers will be announced soon.

For further information or to help, go to rehtmusicfestival.com or call 218-833-2562.