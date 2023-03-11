6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rotary clubs honor the late Rick Bricker with ‘Service Above Self’ award

Bricker, who passed away in November of 2022, was a Rotarian for three decades.

Susan Bricker.JPG
Jeff Birks presents Susan Bricker with the "Service Above Self," which was awarded to her late husband Rick Bricker.
Contributed / Brian Andrews
By Dispatch staff report
March 11, 2023 03:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club, in partnership with the Central Lakes Rotary Club, recently announced the annual 2022 Lakes Area "Service Above Self" award went to Rick Bricker.

“Rick stood out for his extraordinary breadth and depth of service leadership over three decades,” the Rotary clubs announced in a news release. “Given his sudden death last November he could not receive this recognition in person, so we thank his loving wife Susan and family for supporting Rick’s service legacy.

Rick Bricker
Rick Bricker

The purpose of the Lakes Area "Service Above Self" program is to raise awareness of Rotary's primary value, "Service Above Self" because healthy communities are filled with people who love to serve others.

Some of Bricker’s service examples include:

  • Owned and operated Crystal Cleaners since 1986 with his wife Susan.
  • Member of the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club and served many positions. As a Rotary District Governor, he took on human trafficking. Most recently Rick and Susan spent countless hours supporting the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking music festival this past August.
  • As a Blandin graduate, he started the Brainerd Community Garden.
  • He and Susan had a great compassion for underserved kids. In Brainerd, they supported a local winter coat drive for area children by using their business as a collection center and cleaning service. Just before his death they gave out over 600 winter jackets.
  • Through many mission trips with the Faith Project he built schools, purchased bikes and created clean water systems for children in Haiti.
  • Mentored young community leaders in community service.

“Rick’s many contributions improved the health of our community by raising awareness to Rotary's primary value, ‘Service Above Self,’” the news release stated. “This core value is founded in our Judeo-Christian belief system and most would agree that the world’s greatest leaders exemplify this value like Martin Luther King, Ghandi and Mother Theresa. But, the truth is that we are surrounded by everyday heroes who put others before themselves to make their part of the world a better place.”
Past monthly service awards were given to Peter Nelson, Heather Kelm, Donn Peterson, Paula Person, Kirsten McKee, Kevin Thesing, Rick Bricker, Kathy Adams, Rose Payne and John Erickson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those wanting to nominate a lakes area resident in 2023 for service recognition do not need to be a member of a local service club, but they must live in the Brainerd lakes area. The form along with the criteria can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2p7texxu .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A pot of gold, a rainbow, a shamrock and a leprechaun
Local
Weather Drawing: Celebrate the green
March 11, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A couple of kids play in a room made up to look like a hockey rink. A gathering of people at table in the background.
Local
Celly-brate
March 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Out-of-home placements remain consistent
March 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Basketball players cheer on their teammates.
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Perham stops W-DC’s upset train
March 10, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Flexibility key for area boys BB teams
March 10, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine3.jpg
Local
Ravenous ravine: Brainerd council, residents disagree over responsibility for gully formation
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom