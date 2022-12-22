Royalton crash injures Randall woman

ROYALTON — A Randall woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, Dec. 21, in Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at noon Thursday on Highway 10 near 68th Street. Alicia Ann Herzog, 55, was eastbound on 68th Street in her 2013 Subaru Outback and failed to yield, striking a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven north on Highway 10 by 39-year-old Nicholas James Calhoun from Little Falls.

Herzog was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for non-life-threatening injuries. Calhoun was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.