99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Royalton seventh grader rises to the top of regional spelling bee

William Rausch took top honors, Greta Alajoki of Menahga was runner-up and Karly Haverkamp of Wadena-Deer Creek was second runner-up.

A boy smiles and stands at a microphone after winning a spelling bee.
Royalton seventh grader William Rausch smiles after taking first place honors in the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee March 22, 2023, at Sourcewell in Staples. Rausch’s winning word was "comportment."
Contributed / Sourcewell
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

STAPLES — William Rausch certainly displayed the comportment of a spelling champion.

The Royalton School seventh grader took top honors Wednesday, March 22, at the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee, hosted by Sourcewell. Rausch now moves on to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee the last week of May in National Harbor, Maryland.

Following Rausch’s successful spelling of “comportment” and being declared by judges as the winner, Sourcewell Student Academics Coordinator Phillip Olsen approached the stage to congratulate Rausch and asked how he studied and prepared for the spelling bee.

“I just did it in my living room with my mom,” Rausch said before the crowd, pointing to his mom in the audience. “She said the word out loud and I wrote it down.”

The top three regional finishers were:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Champion – William Rausch, seventh grade, Royalton,
  • Runner-up – Greta Alajoki, eighth grade, Menahga,
  • Second Runner-up – Karly Haverkamp, eighth grade, Wadena-Deer Creek.

Each year, Sourcewell hosts the Regional Spelling Bee for third through eighth graders of member schools in the five-county service area of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties. The winner earns an all-expenses paid trip to the national spelling bee for themselves and a parent/guardian.
“We were able to witness 17 of the area’s best spellers in action,” Olsen said. “These students — ranging in age from third grade to eighth — showed incredible talent and poise. This event is always a wonderful way to showcase the skills of our students. In the end, William was able to outlast some strong competition and earned the top spot in the 12th round.”

Each participant was a finalist or champion in their respective district. The representation formula is one speller per 1,000 students based on K-12 enrollment, which also includes private and parochial schools within the geographical boundaries of a district.

All regional spelling bee participants

  • Zach Prethish, fifth grade, Aitkin,
  • Annika Kalis, seventh grade, Aitkin,
  • Mariana Hansel, eighth grade, Bertha-Hewitt,
  • Gracie Uecker, sixth grade, Crosslake,
  • Greta Alajoki, eighth grade, Menahga,
  • Drake Bowers, eighth grade, Pequot Lakes,
  • Jacob Harrison, seventh grade, Pequot Lakes,
  • Zedrick Fleck, fifth grade, Pierz,
  • Nathan Millner, third grade, Pierz,
  • Gabe Stangl, eighth grade, Pierz,
  • Leigham Markley, seventh grade, Pine River-Backus,
  • William Rausch, seventh grade, Royalton,
  • Hudson Nelson, seventh grade, Sebeka,
  • Maggie Grunewald, fifth grade, Staples-Motley,
  • Milo Hutchins, seventh grade, Swanville,
  • Miley Hess, seventh grade, Verndale,
  • Karly Haverkamp, eighth grade, Wadena-Deer Creek.
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A John Cabot climbing rose.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Sharp thorns aside, climbing roses are not hard to grow
March 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Area initiatives set in April concerning health care directives
March 26, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes vs Crosby-Ironton girls basketball Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Oehrlein remains the queen of the court
March 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Crosby-Ironton girls basketball vs Pequot Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes, C-I and WDC dominate All-Area First Team
March 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Crosby-Ironton girls basketball vs Pequot Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes, C-I and WDC dominate All-Area First Team
March 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report