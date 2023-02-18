99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ruby’s Pantry distribution set for Feb. 28

This is the final distribution for this site.

By Dispatch staff report
February 18, 2023 11:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be 3-5 p.m. Feb. 28, at New Life Community Church, Pine River.

Shares are $25 for an ample amount of groceries. Those interested may pre-order an Express Track share at rubyspantry.org .

This is the final distribution for this site. Visit the website to find the nearest site in future months.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

