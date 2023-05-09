99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Safari North delays opening to May 13

Wildlife park noted colder weather as reason to push back opening day.

Safari North Wildlife Park April 28, 2022.
With cool spring temperatures, Safari North Wildlife Park, pushes opening day back to May 13, 2023.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:00 AM

BRAINERD — Safari North Wildlife Park, on Highway 371 south of Brainerd, posted a message on its Facebook page saying it decided to delay its opening day.

Originally announced as opening May 6, Safari North reported it decided to move the opening date to May 13.

"Due to the cold weather the last couple weeks, we have not been able to prepare for opening day like we should," Safari North stated. "We want to make sure you have the best experience with us, and with the temps still being very chilly at night in the days ahead, the majority of our monkeys, birds, and antelope have to stay warm and cozy inside yet. We will see you on May 13th! Thank you for understanding!"

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A map of the Highway 371 construction project.
Local
Work resumes on Highway 371 east of Gull Lake
May 09, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house
May 09, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dylan Pikula
Local
First grader applies for Brainerd teaching position
May 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kevin Hines talks with staff outside the office.
Local
Northern Pines to open mental health urgent care clinic
May 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
Crow Wing County Highway 1 resurfacing project to begin May 9
May 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 9
May 09, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr