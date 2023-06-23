Safety concerns prompt intersection analysis

BAXTER — An intersection with an increase in crashes will be the subject of an analysis to see if there are ways to improve safety.

The Baxter City Council approved a contract with Short Elliott Hendrickson for the work, not to exceed $12,235, during its Tuesday, June 20, meeting. The intersection in question is Golf Course Drive and Clearwater Road, which is used as an option to reach the commercial district, particularly Target and Michaels. It is also used as a back option to continue from the roundabout on Cypress Drive to Clearwater and then Golf Course Drive, by the former golf course, to reach the intersection at Highway 371 and Woida Road.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted reported the city is experiencing an increase in crashes at the Golf Course Drive and Clearwater Road intersection. Once labeled the road to nowhere after the commercial development anticipated on the former golf course along Cypress Drive was a victim of the Great Recession, Cypress Drive now has more traffic after the recent signalized intersection connection to Highway 210 as Cypress Drive was extended to the south and a roundabout was added by Super One Foods.

The intersection at Cypress Drive and Clearwater Road is a two-way stop, with stop signs on Clearwater.

In 10 years, from 2013 to 2022, the Baxter Police Department recorded 24 property damage crashes and 10 personal injury crashes at the intersection, noting 80% of the personal injury crashes have occurred in the past four years and 60% of the property damages in the past five years.

For the analysis, SEH will collect 24-hour traffic turning movements to determine hourly and daily traffic volumes. In addition, the intersection will be examined for sight lines in each direction. The analysis will look at the most recent crash data and diagram crashes at the intersection among other things and will put together any recommended improvements for greater safety.

In other business, the City Council:

Appointed Olivia Strong to the seasonal position of park attendant for $15.25 an hour.

Accepted ASTECH Corp.’s bid of $496,731 for the 2023 micro-resurfacing project and increased the project budget to $526,683.

Work includes the microsurfacing on Inglewood Drive from Highway 210 to Excelsior Road and includes residential streets west of Inglewood Drive and north of Excelsior Road. Those streets include: Cherrywood Drive, north of Excelsior, Dahlin Road, Calcutta Road, Clearwater Court, Rockrose Drive, Cosmos Road, Blackberry Court, Barberry Court, Kimberlee Drive, Kimberlee Court, Atwater Road and Jewelwood Drive, south of Jadewood Drive.

The project also includes Travine Drive, Paper Birch Drive and a portion of Deerwood Road, which were not completed as initially planned in 2022. The project is expected to be completed Sept. 15.

The low bidder was 8% higher than the engineer’s estimate.

“We continue to see costs increase for Micro Surfacing,” the public works department reported in a memo to the City Council. “The average unit cost for the 2021 project was $4.79 per square yard, the 2022 project was $5.79 per square yard, and the 2023 low bid is $6.71 per square yard.

“Comparing the 2023 Project Bid to the 2022 Project Bid the unit cost for the bituminous material decreased 20%, while there was a 10% increase in the cost of aggregate material, an increase in mobilization, an increase in pavement striping cost, and topsoil shouldering and seeding was added to this year’s project.”

The city reported the additional funds needed to pay for the project will come from the franchise fee that goes to the city’s pavement management plan.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.