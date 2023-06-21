Safety Town introduces kids to Nisswa’s emergency services

NISSWA — The city of Nisswa will host its annual Safety Town to introduce children to emergency services and create awareness about what each service does.

Starting Monday, July 10, kids ages 4 to 6 will have the opportunity to spend four days learning through the interactive program put on by Nisswa Parks and Recreation, said Amber Moon Peterson, the Parks and Recreation director for the city of Nisswa.

“Safety Town is a really good introductory program to some safety topics, some pretty important safety topics,” Moon Peterson said. “And so, a big piece of it is just getting to meet the people and familiarizing themselves with someone that they may interact with, in case of an emergency.”

Each day starts at 9 a.m. and goes till 11:30 a.m. with the kids spending time learning and interacting with each unit.

Knowing their audience, keeping the learning experience interactive is key, Moon Peterson said.

“They are 4- to 6-year-olds so usually it's a very small speaking portion,” Moon Peterson said. “We do a lot of videos, cartoons and things to help enhance the point that's trying to be made. So usually, there's a couple of takeaways on each learning topic.”

New this year is a mock village the kids will peddle bikes through after learning about signage and traffic rules.

“I think it's really helpful to help kids familiarize themselves with these first responders, specifically who you can go to for help and what those resources are,” Moon Peterson said.

The curriculum includes safety topics such as bus, fire, water, traffic, animals, and many more, according to the city’s website. The cost is $45 and pre-registration is required by June 30. The form can be printed through the youth programming website or parents can stop by Nisswa City Hall, 5442 City Hall St. in Nisswa.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .