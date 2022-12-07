Santa at the Brainerd VFW on Saturday
Kids 12 and under are invited to bring parents with them to the event. There will be pizza and gifts for all the kids when they visit with Santa.
BRAINERD — VFW Post 1647 in Brainerd is hosting a children’s Christmas party 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The VFW is located at 309 S Sixth St. in downtown Brainerd. More information can be found at https://www.brainerdvfw.org/santa.html .
