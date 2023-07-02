Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Savor signs of summer with Bingo Scavenger Hunt

Anyone may join this no-cost adventure at any time after July 1 and must submit all photos by July 31.

A photo of a still lake with woods in the background.
A 2021 entrant into the Bingo Scavenger Hunt.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — All are invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Summer Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone may join this no-cost adventure at any time after July 1 and must submit all photos by July 31.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of the environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a cricket to something orange to an ectotherm. Complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos submitted and the more bingos participants find, the more chances they will have to win a bigger prize.

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of trees, water and summer vibes. Read all the rules and view the Bingo Card at https://bit.ly/BSHSummer23 .

For more information about this event, visit www.happydancingturtle.org .

