Savor signs of summer with Bingo Scavenger Hunt

PINE RIVER โ€” All are invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtleโ€™s Summer Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone may join this no-cost adventure at any time after July 1 and must submit all photos by July 31.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of the environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a cricket to something orange to an ectotherm. Complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos submitted and the more bingos participants find, the more chances they will have to win a bigger prize.

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of trees, water and summer vibes. Read all the rules and view the Bingo Card at https://bit.ly/BSHSummer23 .

For more information about this event, visit www.happydancingturtle.org .