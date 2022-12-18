Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year

BAXTER — The newly installed Brainerd School Board is expected to choose a consultant to assist with creating a new strategic plan in the new year.

Board members heard presentations from the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED Monday, Dec. 12, but did not make a decision, opting instead to wait for the newly elected officials to take office in January.

The decision to hold off on picking a consultant resonated well with some audience members, who had concerns about outgoing board members making the choice instead of those who were just elected.

The issue came up at the last board meeting , when members alluded to the idea of choosing a consultant this month. December’s meeting included three outgoing board members — Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance. The three will be replaced in January by DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann and Sarah Speer. Special election winners John Ward and Michelle Brekken, however, took their seats Monday.

Before Monday’s public forum, Chair Nelson assured those in attendance the board was not planning to make a decision on who to hire for strategic planning that night but would just hear presentations from the two consultants. Four audience members who spoke during the forum said they appreciated holding off on the vote until the new members were installed.

Speaker Rachel Kohn said she hoped the district would provide more information on how community members can be involved in the process once the time comes, while Tony Bauer said he didn’t think the district needed an updated plan at all, as the one from 2013 seems sufficient.

“That plan does not sound like a bad plan or an obsolete plan to me,” he said. “In fact, I was struck by a lot of common sense within.”

Bauer said it appears to him Superintendent Heidi Hahn is trying to rush the board to replace the 2013 plan.

“Curiously, the plan in 2013 does not contain a single word about diversity, race, equity or sexual identity,” Bauer said. “I said earlier that this raises some questions for me. Why do we even need a new plan? Is common sense what has become objectionable? Are definable standards what have become objectionable? Is accountability what has become objectionable? Are the unmentioned elements of diversity, race, equity and sexual identity why we’re being led to buy into this urgent demand for a new strategic plan? I would certainly hope not.”

Bauer asked why board members have not challenged Hahn’s desire for a new plan and why they want to spend taxpayer money on such an expense.

“You want a new plan? Plan to educate our children. Plan to drop the politics at the doorway. Plan to do that,” he said.

Why strategic planning?

Board members decided at their last meeting to bring two consultants in for presentations about how they would approach creating a strategic plan for the district.

First up was Gail Gilman, director of strategic planning and board leadership for the Minnesota School Boards Association, who appeared at the meeting virtually. Gilman began by outlining reasons for districts to have strategic plans in the first place:



To meet legal requirements,

To build board/superintendent relationships,

To create clear expectations for operations,

To drive continual pursuit of excellence,

To provide clarity for school staff,

To enable performance monitoring and evaluation,

To ensure school board members speak for the community,

To align community values and district operations,

To meet requirements of the World’s Best Workforce, which is a state system that reviews and evaluates instruction and curriculum effectiveness, and

To establish a strategic governance framework.

“We look at your strategic plan as a visionary roadmap for the next three to five years,” Gilman said. “And once your strategic plan is in place, you really do have full alignment. The goals of your strategic plan will align with the goals of your superintendent, the goals of you as a board, the goals for your staff and the goals for your students.”

Minnesota School Boards Association

To create that roadmap, Gilman said the first step would be data collection and analysis, which would consist of surveys, listening sessions, focus groups, stakeholder engagement reports and a state of the school district update. Surveys would be given out to teachers, staff, administrators, board members, parents, guardians, alumni and community members to gauge the needs of everyone in the district, while focus groups would include students and many of the same stakeholders.

In the development stage, the district would then create belief, mission and vision statements and choose three to five focus areas, each with clear goals, objectives and action plans.

After adopting and implementing the plan, Gilman said she would do a one-year visit and check in to see how everything is going but would also make herself available for and after that point if needed.

Gilman highlighted the school boards association’s expertise about a school board’s role and her own experience facilitating around 60 strategic plans for districts of varying sizes.

“We also do strategic plans for charter schools, education districts and education co-ops, so I’ve had a lot of experience,” she said. “I also have our MSBA team to support me and to support you in the process as well.”

PartnerED

Denise Pontrelli, CEO of PartnerED, presented a similar approach from her consultancy, which is a part of School IQ. The process is similar to that of the association’s, she said, because both processes were built by the same person.

Pontrelli spoke of garnering input from students and staff as well as creating a community stakeholder task force, which would include parents and representatives from local government, businesses, faith groups, senior citizens and anyone else the board sees fit. She promised she and the two other consultants working with her would appear in-person at every meeting to provide the best community building techniques, though they would also provide virtual tools to ensure everyone who wants to be involved can be.

An optional part of PartnerED’s strategic planning process is the portrait of a graduate, which provides a snapshot of what kinds of skills and qualities the community wants to see in school district graduates.

The basis of PartnerED’s approach, Pontrelli said, is teamwork, paired with evidence-based data.

“It is the community, the board, the superintendent and the whole school district coming together to decide what’s best for kids, and this is a thread through everything we do,” she said. “... We need to do this work together.”

Google presentations from both the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerEd are available on the Board of Education page on isd181.org , and video from Monday’s meeting is available on the district’s YouTube channel.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .