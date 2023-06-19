School Board increases sub rates

BAXTER — In an effort to be more competitive, Brainerd School Board members increased substitute staff rates for the 2023-24 school year.

“We feel like we did some really good work to get our substitute rates up to where we actually can get people,” Board Chair Kevin Boyles said during the board’s meeting June 12.

Boyles and board member John Ward sit on the board’s personnel and benefits committee, which put the proposed higher rates forward.

“We were way under some of the surrounding school districts in what we were paying — or at least significantly enough that we were having a real struggle,” Boyles said. “So we feel like this is a step in the right direction to allow us to better fill those substitute roles. Those are extremely important roles.”

Ward said the COVID-19 pandemic taught the district just how important substitute roles are and said he is excited to be able to offer competitive pay and attract experienced staff members.

The rates for substitute staff members are as follows:

Retired Brainerd Public Schools teacher: $142.50 daily rate, up from $127.50 last year.

External teacher: $135 daily rate, up from $127.50.

Principal: $248 daily rate, up from $235.77 daily rate for administrator.

Custodian: $15 per hour, up from $14.50 per hour.

Education assistant: $15 per hour, up from $14.50.

Secretary: $15 per hour, up from $14.50.

Interpreter: $23 per hour, up from $20.36.

Building nurse: $20 per hour, up from $18.17.

Cook: $13.25 per hour, up from $13.

Substitutes who work for 25 days throughout the year will receive an additional $200 stipend in July 2024, while those who work 50 days will receive a $450 stipend. Those stipends remain the same from last year.

In other business June 12, the board:

Accepted donations to the district: $27.62 from Ohiopyle Prints Inc. for Brainerd High School athletics; $1,000 from Brainerd Eagles for BHS robotics; $281 from Brainerd Lakes Area Women of Today for early childhood scholarships at the Warrior Early Learning Center; $4,000 from Brainerd Early Childhood Family Education Parent Teacher Organization for a little gym custom climber at the Warrior Early Learning Center.

Approved contracts with the cities of Brainerd and Baxter for school resource officers for 2023-25. The Brainerd costs are $91,788 for 2023-24 and $96,664 for 2023-25. The Baxter costs are $96,307 for 2023-24 and $100,616 for 2024-25.

Renewed the district’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League for 2023-24, at a cost of $160 per activity and $9,099.50 for the year, which is the same price as last year.

Renewed the district’s membership in the Minnesota School Boards Association at a cost of $12,927.

Contracted with Cass-Clay/Kemps for milk services for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $363,602.75.

Approved a contract with Northern Pines for mental health services for the 2023-24 school year, with counselors providing individual, group and family mental health services within district facilities.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .