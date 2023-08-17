School Board looks to expand alcohol policy

BAXTER — School officials in Brainerd are looking to expand the policy that allows alcohol during certain events at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

Board members Monday, Aug. 14, reviewed a policy approved last year , allowing alcohol to be served by a licensed caterer at summer evening events hosted by nonprofits in the Gichi-ziibi. After approving the policy, board members agreed to revisit it in a year to see how the guidelines have played out.

The request to allow alcohol in the first place originally came from Lakes Area Music Festival organizers, who asked last summer to be able to serve alcohol with the meal at their opening gala and before other concerts throughout the season even though alcohol is prohibited on school district property.

A 3-2 vote approved the new policy, with those in favor saying the Gichi-ziibi was billed during the referendum as a community space extending beyond just school district use. Board members Monday night seemed to continue with that line of thinking when told there have been requests for alcohol at Gichi-ziibi events during the school year.

Annmarie Lacher, director of community education, said three formal requests have come in for alcohol at events outside the parameters of the policy, while other groups have also expressed general interest in an expanded policy.

One of the events is an outdoor parking lot tailgate party ahead of a concert. Board members present Monday seemed to agree they were against allowing alcohol outdoors. John Ward noted possible liability and security issues with outdoor events, and Randy Heidmann said he had the same thoughts about whether there would be barricades set up and how alcohol consumption would be policed and confined to that space.

Kevin Boyles and Sarah Speer — the only two remaining members of the board that passed the policy last year — said they were not in favor of allowing outdoor consumption either.

“I think it goes back to the context of when we first started talking about this, we said the impetus for it was, when we did the bonding for the buildings, we kind of made a promise to the community that that was a community building, and as such we were gonna use it for community events; we were gonna welcome people to use it for community events,” Speer said. “... I feel like we’re still upholding that promise. I feel good about it, I think it’s gone well, but the parking lot feels like a different kind of space to me.”

While no board members brought up concerns about events taking place during the school year — as they would typically take place outside of school hours — one point they weren’t sure about was the requirement for a licensed caterer to serve the alcohol.

The cost of a professional caterer could be cost-prohibitive for nonprofits, Boyles said, especially if the group is putting on a fundraising event.

But on the other hand, he added, caterers are trained in how to serve alcohol and who to serve, potentially leading to fewer problems than if nonprofit volunteers were buying their own alcohol and serving it themselves.

“I don’t know that that deeply concerns me, but it’s something to think about,” Boyles said, noting the caterer also has a professional reputation to think about.

Ward was in favor of keeping the requirement for a licensed caterer because of liability issues, and Speer said she liked the fact a caterer would be in charge of cleaning up their own supplies, meaning the alcohol and containers and everything would leave with them.

The policy already requires groups renting out the space to have a certain amount of liability insurance, and Lacher said an updated policy could include more stringent cleanup guidelines for non-catered events if board members wanted.

Michelle Brekken said she would be interested in a cost analysis of how much an event would cost with a caterer versus one without. Lacher said she could get that information for the next board meeting.

Whether an event were catered or not, the nonprofit hosting the event must obtain a temporary liquor license from the city.

Heidmann asked if the policy had been run by the district’s legal counsel, which Boyles said did happen last year and would happen again with any updates.

Speer ultimately motioned to direct Lacher to draft an amendment to the policy, allowing for alcohol sales at events during the school year, striking language around requiring a caterer and adding additional language to require security for the duration of an event.

Ward then motioned to table the caterer issue until the next meeting.

Both motions passed unanimously, with board member DJ Dondelinger absent.Lacher said she will present two draft policies to the board next month, both including the changes for security and the time of year, but continuing to require a caterer and one not.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .